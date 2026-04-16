Study Sesh at FMU offers tutoring, yoga and stress relief before exams

Gallery • 2 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt Students and attendees take a moment to recharge as they participate in a relaxing yoga session during the Campus Activities Board's "Study Sesh" inside the Honor's Center (April 13, 2026).

More than 30 students gathered at the Honors Center this week for a Study Sesh, a collaborative event held from 4 to 7 p.m. by the Office of Student Life and the Campus Activities Board (CAB), aimed at helping students manage stress as exams approach.

The session included academic and school resources, such as tutors and professors from Francis Marion University who were available to assist students with their studies. Snacks and refreshments were also provided, creating a comfortable and supportive environment for those in attendance. In addition to academic support, the event featured wellness activities designed to help students decompress.

Gallery • 3 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt A student takes time to unwind with a relaxing massage, easing stress during the study session (April 13, 2026).

Sarah Gerschutz, a masseuse from The Body Works! provided short massages, while guided yoga sessions and coloring sheets were available to encourage relaxation and mental breaks. The event provided a space where students could focus on their work while also taking time to relax.

Gerschutz shared how even short massages can benefit students dealing with stress. She explained that physical tension often builds up from habits like poor sleep or prolonged studying.

“Oh, in a variety of different ways,” Gerschutz said. “Most beneficially, it’s about releasing the muscles that might be shortened or tight… and muscles get shortened tight because of stress, sleeping incorrectly, not getting enough sleep, not eating the right things.”

Gallery • 2 Photos Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt Student Life Specialist for Student Engagement Dominik Khilji (center) participates in solving equations on a whiteboard alongside faculty and students (April 13, 2026).

Student Life Specialist for Student Engagement Dominik Khilji emphasized the importance of collaboration and support among students. He noted that events like this encourage students to work together rather than feel isolated.

“Ideally, how to just collaborate and that they don’t have to do everything by themselves,” Khaliji said. “Because we kind of live in a world where we all feel like we pit against each other in certain ways.”

Rosemary Flamini, a 2024 FMU alumn who led the yoga sessions, highlighted the importance of taking breaks while studying. She explained that stepping away, even briefly, can help students reset and return to their work more effectively.

“Very important,” Flamini said. “I would say just taking a break to come back to their books at any point… breathers are helping to relax the stress that we already have built within us.”

Sarah Gerschutz, the masseuse, shared how even short massages can benefit students dealing with stress. She explained that physical tension often builds up from habits like poor sleep or prolonged studying.

“Oh, in a variety of different ways,” Gerschutz said. “Most beneficially, it’s about releasing the muscles that might be shortened or tight… and muscles get shortened tight because of stress, sleeping incorrectly, not getting enough sleep, not eating the right things.”

Students in attendance also expressed how the event positively impacted their ability to focus. JC Nadal, math major, said the environment helped him stay on task while feeling less pressured. “Definitely, with this kind of environment,” Nadal said. “Even though you don’t want to be kind of forced to do it, it kind of gets you locked into actually doing it. It definitely helps for just like focusing on work.”

CAB and Student Life continue to host events aimed at supporting both academic success and student well-being. To stay informed about similar events, students are encouraged to follow FMU’s calendar for upcoming programs and opportunities.