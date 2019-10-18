Stop! Relax and breathe

For many college students, it is now the midway point of the semester. If you are like me, papers are due nearly every week, sometimes multiple times a week, project deadlines are nearing, tests are piling up and so is the stress.

Trying to balance that with a social life, relationships, getting enough sleep, eating right and work, it seems nearly impossible to even take a breath sometimes. It’s frustrating without a doubt, but I want to encourage all students, particularly the students here at FMU, to take time during their busy days to practice self-care.

Scrambling to finish assignments, skipping meals, getting little to no sleep – being a college student is far from being on vacation. It is downright exhausting. Self-care is more than just a trend; it should be a part of our daily routine. Self-care has a different meaning to everyone, but all that matters is that you are taking a little time out of your day to take care of yourself.

Self-care is not only taking care of yourself mentally, but physically. You would be surprised at how refreshing it is to just go for a 30-minute walk to clear your mind and be active.

One of my favorite things to do is just turn my phone on do not disturb for 30 minutes, do absolutely nothing and block out everything and everyone to clear my mind for a few moments.

My grandmother has always told me, “You only get one body and you have to take care of it.” I did not appreciate that advice when I was younger, but today I appreciate it now more than ever. We get so caught up in our daily routines that we often neglect our physical and mental health until it’s too late.

As the end of the semester draws closer and finals draw nearer, I know this is an exhausting time for everyone, but don’t neglect yourself. Get out and do the things you enjoy even if it’s just for a few minutes a day.

We only get one body and one mind, so we need to take care of it without feeling sorry for doing so. The next time you’re feeling stressed I encourage you to take a few minutes to take care of yourself. Get a pedicure or massage, buy some new clothes, binge watch your favorite show, order out or do nothing at all. The important thing is that you find something that brings you happiness and just do it.

Lastly, recognize when your body is tired. Take a 20-minute nap and do not push yourself past the point of exhaustion. It doesn’t do your physical or mental health any favors when you exhaust your body to the point where it just physically won’t go anymore.

Most importantly, take the time to cherish these moments. A year from now we will all be in a different space and it’s important to stop and smell the roses, as cliché as it may sound.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, I highly encourage you to reach out to someone you trust or find resources to help you cope with the stress that comes with being a college student. Make sure to find ways to de-stress and to practice self-care, in whatever way works best for you.