Keepin’ It Reel: Mamma Mia

If you are looking for a classic chick flick to watch with friends, “Mamma Mia” should be your go-to. I don’t think there is a single woman on this planet that does not like this movie. I even know some men who like it–that is how gold this movie is.

The movie has an attractive and charismatic cast, is set on an island and there’s even a little mystery added to it. Not only will you be invested in the story, but you will also wish you lived on a Greek island, too.

The movie focuses on Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried, and the journey she takes to discover who her birth father is. For as long as she can remember, it was just Sophie and her mom, Donna, played by the one and only Meryl Streep. Occasionally, Sophie’s two crazy aunts visit, as they are Donna’s best friends. Sophie was supposed to marry her fiancé Skai soon, and the wedding takes place on the island where Sophie, Skai and Donna live. One day, Sophie secretly reads one of her mom’s old journals. Within it, she finds three men who could potentially be her father: Bill, Sam and Harry.

Hoping to have her father present on her wedding day, Sophie sends all three men an invitation to her wedding. Oh yeah, she also does this all without telling her mother.

One afternoon, Donna discovers what Sophie did when she is greeted by the three men. She is upset, confused and hurt. Stressed out after seeing three of her previous lovers in the same place at the same time, Donna runs to the bathroom to cry, with her two best friends following in suit. Donna fears Sophie’s wedding will be ruined with the arrival of her previous lovers. Sophie starts to feel guilty for her mother’s stress and assures her there is nothing to be worried about. Sophie explained she did not mean to stress her mother. She just wanted to know who her birth father was, which is understandable. I mean, she is getting married! But, little did she know, inviting these three strangers would bring up old emotions and unwanted questions for her mother, none of which Donna wants to deal with at the moment, considering she has her daughter’s wedding to prepare for.

In the end, everything worked itself out, as the final few scenes of the movie bring the answer to the question Sophie grappled with her whole life. It may not have been the answer she was expecting, but an answer is an answer, and she was satisfied with it. Things also end well for Donna, who put aside problems from the past to reconnect with one of her old lovers. Most of the big stuff happens at the wedding, so make sure you stay tuned until the end.

“Mamma Mia” is one of those movies that, regardless of the fact you have seen it a million times before, never gets old. It is quite the golden oldie or “goldie,” if you will. Every time you watch it, it feels like you are watching it for the first time all over again. It just leaves you with a warm, happy feeling inside. After all, how could you not leave the movie with a positive feeling? “Mamma Mia” is by far one of my favorite movies, and if you haven’t seen it yet, what are you doing reading this? Go watch it!