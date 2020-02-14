Lady Patriots win Homecoming game, 63-57

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

FMU’s women’s basketball team took down Georgia Southwestern 63-57 in a defensive battle on Homecoming weekend at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 in the Smith University Center (UC).

Having broken their four-game winning streak to UNC Pembroke, the Lady Patriots fought hard to regain their success.

The Lady Patriots are now ranked overall 10-8 and 6-6 in the Peach Belt Conference.

Freshman guard Scarlett Gilmore led the team with 22 points and had 10 out of 10 on the free throw line.

“I come into each game with the same mentality, which is to give it all I got,” Gilmore said.

Following behind Gilmore with 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists was junior forward Kianna Adderton.

Sophomore guard Kristian Wall added eight points, six rebounds and three assists. Close behind Wall was senior center Tatyanna McClaney with seven points and eight rebounds.

In the first quarter, the Lady Patriots shot 35.7 percent from the field and Georgia Southwestern shot 52.9 percent; but by the second quarter and throughout the game, they stayed on top by more than 10 percent from the field.

McClaney and Adderton grabbed 16 rebounds together helping bring in the win and out-rebounded Georgia Southwestern.

“Rebounding is always important in every game,” McClaney said. “It really makes a difference between winning and losing in close game situations.”

Overall, the Lady Patriots did well with hitting free throws. They were 21 out of 28 at the free throw line.

“Free throws are a game changer,” McClaney said. “Just think, if we would’ve missed half of those, we would probably have lost the game.”

Georgia Southwestern put up a fierce fight with their defense. They full court pressed for the majority of the game, but the Lady Patriots adapted quickly and began to break down their defense.

“We focused on doing what we do,” Gilmore said. “Making sure we jump to each pass and share the ball to create open shots.”

The girls had the help and cheers of a crowd of over 1,000 people. The crowd was very lively and roared with every three pointer and block.

The final quarter was close, and had the crowd on the edge of their seats, but the Lady Patriots didn’t let that get them anxious, and put up shots back-to-back, bringing the score 57-51 to end the game.

The Lady Patriots’ next home game will be at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the UC.