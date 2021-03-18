Patriots defeat Claflin

The FMU men’s baseball team ended their weekend with a three-game winning streak against Claflin University on March 5-6.

Senior third baseman, Todd Mattox brought in five hits and four runs. Head Coach Art Inabinet secured his 700th win as a head baseball coach.

During the first game, the Patriots were merciless as they scored six times off two hits in the fourth inning. They brought in four runs in the sixth inning and used the 10-run mercy rule.

Senior Weston Rogers struck out eight players with no walks. Rogers also tossed a six-hit shutout in the first inning.

The Patriots overtook the sixth inning after Mattox sent the ball over left field, making way for three runs.

In the second game, the Patriots brought just as much energy, with FMU senior Bailey Wendel pitching six scoreless innings. Wendel only walked one player during game two.

FMU totaled 21 knocks from four players. Sophomore left fielder Jack Hegan was 3-for-6, Mattox 3-for-5, senior first baseman Darius Nobles 3-for-6 and senior center fielder Bill Hanna 3-for-3.

Freshman right fielder Kolby Crepeau drove in three runs, and Mattox and Hanna achieved two RBIs.

The Patriots broke a scoreless inning with graduate student Grayson Cunningham and Hanna delivering run-scoring singles and one run scored off of a wild pitch.

The sixth inning was another game changer. Five players – Crepeau, Mattox, Hanna, Nobles and sophomore designated hitter Austin Moore – all brought in runs.

The team scored the last runs in the eighth inning, widening the score gap for Claflin.

Mattox had a great game achieving 8-for-15 with 11 RBIs overall.

The doubleheader is Inabinet’s second win in a row for Peach Belt Conference.

In an interview about the doubleheader, Inabinet thanked all the good players he’s had over the past years.

“I attribute every single one of those wins to the players,” Inabinet said. “I didn’t pitch, didn’t play defense or hit one ball during the 700 wins.”

Inabinet was proud of how well the team pitched and only walked a couple of Claflin’s players.

“When you play 18 innings of baseball, that’s impressive,” Inabinet said.

Catch their next game against USC Aiken at 6 p.m. on March 26 at the Griffin Athletic Complex.