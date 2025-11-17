The Riot Podcast Ep. 2: Women’s Volleyball with special guest Caroline Lucas

In this episode of the podcast, host Daniel Barcena and co-host Henry Swicord sit down with Francis Marion University volleyball star Caroline Lucas to talk about the Patriots’ dominant season, team chemistry, conference competition and her journey as a senior leader. Lucas also reflects on what makes FMU’s program special—from coaching and academics to the campus sports culture—and encourages fans to come out for the team’s final home matches and senior night, which took place the previous Saturday.