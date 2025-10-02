FMU’s Got Talent: First Showcase

Photo by: Gabriel Corbitt Niklas Plath plays a wonderful piece (Sept. 29 2025).

The night of Sept. 29, inside Chapman Auditorium in the McNair Science Building, was the first showcase for FMU’s Got Talent, hosted by the Campus Activities Board (CAB). About 320 people attended the event that night to spectate multiple talents by several students, all with different talents, majors, backstories and passions.

FMU’s Got Talent featured 13 skilled performers throughout the night. CAB also had some interactive intermissions with the audience throughout performances. Those performing that night were:

All performances featured different numbers, ranging from beautiful voices, well-choreographed dance moves, powerful piano pieces and even a performance on Heelys—an American brand of roller shoes. Also present were three judges providing feedback to the performers throughout the night. Two of them were students and the other one was part-time instructor of music Ashley J. Henry, all of which have explored interests in the music industry.

Shawn McMichael, a senior and mass communications major at FMU, was a fan favorite and performed Justin Bieber’s and Sean Kingston’s song, “Eenie Meenie” while on Heelys. He also threw his hat in the audience at the beginning of the song for engagement.

“The only thoughts going through my head were ‘don’t fall’ or ‘don’t slip’” said McMichael, as he reflects on what was on his mind when he stepped on stage to perform. “The most exciting part of performing for me is seeing everyone’s faces just light up as I step on the stage, it makes me feel really happy.”

McMichael has performed at the talent show for the entirety of his time at FMU as a student. “Given the fact it’s my last year, I wanted to finish out strong… I want the audience to know that this year I’m all in, and I want to win,” said McMichael.

The Vice President of the Campus Activities Board, Omari Perez, believes the good turn out at the first showcase and its positive and inviting environment will encourage more students to attend more CAB events in the future.

“We have had a good turnout at our events so far and the students’ feedback always helps, but as I’ve said several times now: the talent show is big,” said Perez. “Seeing how many people come to this event makes us hopeful that we can get more students to come out… especially since the more students we have come to our events the more money we can argue for to have events as big as this one.”

Perez personally believes that the talent show conveys the message of school spirit in the FMU community. “The whole premise of CAB is that it’s by students for students; however, the talent show really embodies that,” said Perez. “Students get to come out and cheer for their friends and fellow students which gets everyone really excited and builds a sense of community as everyone roots for their favorites. Even within our contestants as they hope to win, they are also building bonds with their competitors as they all go through this experience together.”

The competitors also believe this. “I feel the show brings us together in ways that allows people to step out of their comfort zone and try to win some money while they at it,” said McMichael.

FMU’s Got Talent has transformed its stage into more than just a showcase- it has become a bustling space buzzing with encouragement from the audience and competitors and has become an environment of support and celebration. The future of FMU’s Got Talent has been discussed by Perez. “I hope that more students will feel comfortable and confident enough to perform… and that more people with unique talents will come out to perform,” said Perez. “Don’t get me wrong, we love our singers, but we also love our dancers, our instrument players, our comedians, our poets, jugglers, magic you name it, and I’m sure there is a student on campus that could do it.”

CAB highly recommends students who may even be considering auditioning for the talent show next year to try it. CAB has been hosting FMU’s Got Talent for several years now. The talent show also has one of the biggest turnouts out of their events. “It has continued to remain one of our biggest events of the semester, if not the year. Because of that it’s important to us to continue doing it to give students that opportunity,” said Perez.

The next FMU’s Got Talent Showcase is scheduled to happen on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. If any students attended the first showcase, CAB strongly encourages those to utilize the voting link for their favorite acts on CAB’s social media. For further information regarding the upcoming showcases, please contact CAB advisor Dominik Khilji via email.