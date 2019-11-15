Keepin’ It Reel: Netflix Original Series “Daybreak”

All I can say about this series starting out is, “wow.” Never have I been into the zombie apocalypse craze that has infected our generation, but after “Daybreak” I may just look into it. This was one exciting, crazy, and funny take on, “What exactly would happen if teenagers took over the world?” As “Daybreak” puts it, it’s very simple: they would create their own “Hunger Games” districts with crazy names and kill anyone they see outside their faction. It was wild. It was cultured. It was exactly what you would expect out of a fourth wall type of film about millennials and zombies, better known as “ghoulies” in this series. I managed to binge watch this entire series in a matter of a days and I have no regrets. If you’re looking for your next Netflix binge, look no further; “Daybreak” is here and completely worth every minute.

Daybreak starts out with the host Josh Wheeler, played by Colin Ford, who has broken the fourth wall to tell us what’s currently happening and the things that led up to it. Six months before, a swarm of nuclear bombs hit the earth and anyone 18 and over has either turned to goo, literally, or have turned into a “ghoulie,” a zombie cursed to repeat the last thing on its mind before the bomb hit, no matter how crazy it is. He’s on a journey to be reunited with the love of his life Samaira “Sam” Dean, played by Sophie Simnett. He’s joined by Angelica, a pyromaniac 12-year-old, and his former bully, Wesley. Together, they’ll face many strange factions like the Cheermazons and encounter a life-changing decision for Josh: save Sam or save the world, because you can’t do both.

Lots of viewers have taken to social media to talk about the 80s movies references, like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and some have even said “Daybreak” is a better “Kick-Ass” than the actual “Kick Ass” movie and a better sequel to the “Zombieland” movie than the one in theaters. Unlike many Netflix originals that have been well received and based on80s pop culture, such as “Stranger Things,” “Daybreak” wears its 80s influence proudly while merging them with something that current generations can relate to in this day and age. It’s like 80s retro in 2019. Each of the last words of the ghoulies represents its own dumb concern that society has in 2019, and as the characters make references to the parts of the world that they have left behind since the bombs, they make a good point that our world should follow suit. For me, this show reminds me of the third season of “Stranger Things” with less confusion and all of its retro references, while still providing a seemingly well-put together science fiction plot line. Those of us who feel that we were “born in the wrong generation” should really watch “Daybreak” because it will reinforce that idea strongly.

Overall, this show was wild, understanding, eye-opening and a whole lot of fun to watch. There were a lot of cool comic-type words around the screen and the fourth wall being broken by the characters was a lot of fun to watch and helped significantly with the plot. Between all the drama, the fighting, the well-put together plot, the nice special effects and the amazing actors, this show was a hit. I give it a 9/10 due to the fact that the fourth wall is something to get used to when it’s not something you’ve seen before. This show was something I never expected to like, but it’s become one of my absolute favorites now and I’m probably going to watch it again next week. Everyone should definitely check this show out as soon as possible.