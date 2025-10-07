Photo Gallery: Alcohol Awareness Pedal Car Obstacle Course

Student Life in collaboration with Campus Police and Darlington Raceway hosted the Pedal Car Obstacle Course Thursday, Oct. 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the Smith University Center. Over the span of four hours, more than 30 students stopped by.

The purpose of the event was for students to learn facts about alcohol while also experiencing what it’s like to drive under the influence. Students went around an obstacle course while wearing vision impairing goggles, mixing fun with education. The googles present ranged from beginning impairment, around +0.07 to +.10 BAC, to the perception of what is like at an almost lethal dose, around +.23 BAC.

Captain Christopher Moore was stationed at one of the tables beside the obstacle course, offering true or false questions to those willing to test their knowledge on alcohol. Many students ended up surprising themselves, further ensuring their mission of education was secure.

Darlington Raceway was also present at the event handing out gifts in exchange for information on their upcoming races and newsletter. It was said that they will have a race on Mar. 22, where college students can purchase their tickets for $30.

For information regarding Darlington Raceway’s upcoming events, please visit their website. For more information regarding upcoming university events, refer to the university calendar or contact Student Conduct Coordinator Michael Smith via email.