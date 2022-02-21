FMU hosts annual homecoming

Students gather around the food trucks and populate picnic tables at FMU’s “Block Party” event during Homecoming week

FMU hosted its annual week-long Homecoming celebration with events spanning from Feb. 15-18.

As part of the school-wide tradition, the university offered five main events, one of which was dubbed the “Block Party,” which took place from 3 to 5 p.m., Feb. 18, on the Smith University Center (UC) Lawn. Seven food trucks lined the grass in addition to activities such as mini-golf and corn-hole competitions.

Isaiah Carroway, a sophomore computer science student at FMU, also played the saxophone live for students as they gathered on the lawn.

Kandahar Smyer, a junior nursing major, said the event was a nice change of pace for satisfying midday food needs.

“I was hungry, and I knew they were having a Homecoming event today, so I invited some friends to come,” Smyer said.

Junior graphic design major, Meisha Coles, said she knew she wanted to go to the event because she always enjoyed FMU’s Food Truck Thursday events.

“I love food, and I knew they had food trucks,” Coles said. “[FMU] always has good ones, so I knew they wouldn’t mess up for Homecoming.”

The Block Party also featured prizes for the Best-Dressed Spirit Wear.

In addition to the Block Party, FMU hosted Round Two of the President’s Bowl on Feb. 15, two basketball doubleheaders on Feb. 16 and 19 and the Patriot Bonfire on Feb. 17.

During Round Two of the President’s Bowl, four teams advanced to the semi-finals: LIFO the Party, Pi-Rates, News Clues and the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Both LIFO the Party and Pi-Rates won their matches and moved on to the finals to compete for the $2,000 prize. After Homecoming week, LIFO the Party claimed the cash as they took the win at the last round of the President’s Bowl.

The basketball games on Saturday, Feb. 19, concluded with two last-minute victories over Emmanuel College. After close games, the women finished 63-62, and the men finished 80-78 in overtime.