FMU golf team plans to shape up short game

The FMU golf team traveled to River Run Country Club in Davidson, NC, on Sept. 24-25 to battle it out with 13 other college golf teams with a total of 80 golfers. The tournament was hosted by Davidson College.

Freshman Grant Sellars shot an even par on Thursday, Sept. 25, making his score the lowest on the FMU team. Five golfer from the patriot team played three rounds in two days, a total of 54 holes of golf.

Collectively the players shot scores of 302 and 307 on Wednesday, and 300 on Thursday, leaving the Patriots trailing behind the Top 10 spot by four strokes.

According to the FMU sports website, James Madison University swept the 18 holes, winning the team title with a 863 score. Furman University finished at 864, Davidson finished at 864, Charlotte finished three strokes behind at 867 and Temple University finished with a score of 886.

Coach Mark Gaynor said when a team know the course very well and becomes accustomed to playing on it, the better their performance would be.

Coach Gaynor said he can tell that everyday the team is improving, and with a young but talented team this year, he looks forward to seeing what this team holds in the years to come. Gaynor also said the short game was not all there during the tournament, but learning from the mistakes is on thing these leaders are enforcing on the other teammates. He tell his player to practice the way you play. After settling in through a couple holes and talking with each other, the game of golf was coming to these players. Grant Sellars from McBee