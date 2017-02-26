Patriots sweep Wingate





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Sophomore catcher Chelsea Welty recorded five hits and drove in four runs, and junior third baseman Sam Chiudina plated four runs to power FMU to a doubleheader sweep of Wingate University, winning 6-1 and 4-3 on Feb. 12 in softball action. FMU improved to 6-2.

Freshman right-hander Sydney Holland (4-2) picked up the win in both games. She started the opener and allowed only three hits and one unearned run while striking out seven. She also helped her own cause with a pair of hits. In game two, she relieved Patriot starter Samantha Wroblewski in the third frame and tossed five scoreless frames, allowing just three hits.

In game one, FMU grabbed a 2-0 advantage on pair of two-out-runscoring singles by Welty and freshman designated player Shania Domingue in the third inning. The margin grew to 6-0 as the Patriots plated four runs in the fifth. Chiudina drilled a threerun homer and freshman outfielder Rayni Newman followed with a solo shot.

Wingate scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh. Bulldog starter Aubrey Reep (3-1) suffered her first loss of the season.

In the second contest, Wingate took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a tworun single by catcher Jordan Floyd. The Patriots quickly answered with three tallies in the top of the third. Welty stroked a two-run double to right centerfield and later scored on an RBI-ground out by Domingue.

Wingate responded with a single run in the bottom of the fram to knot the score at 3-3. Senior outfielder Briana Barzola led off the Patriot fifth with an infield single. She moved to second on a ground out and scored the go-ahead run on Welty’s RBI single up the middle.

Holland worked out of trouble, standing six runners in scoring position over the final five innings.

Sophomore righty Rachel Weidner (1-3) took the loss in game two for Wingate.

Welty finished the afternoon a combined 5-for- 7, and Barzola collected three hits and scored three times.